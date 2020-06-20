10,000 golfers hit Aberdeen’s public courses in the last three weeks

Nearly 10,000 golfers have hit the fairways of Aberdeen’s public courses in the last three weeks amid “exceptional” appetite for the sport since it returned.

Courses across the country – including the city’s four public facilities – welcomed players back last month after being closed for a number of weeks due to lockdown.

With some additional restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, more than 9,500 golfers have picked up their clubs once more.

Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask, Kings Links and the MacKenzie Championship courses have been close to full every day since reopening – the busiest spell sport bosses in the city have seen for decades.

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson said: “This is the busiest the courses have ever been in the last forty years, with every course almost at capacity every day.

“The appetite for golf that we are currently seeing is exceptional, and very much welcomed. Golf is an excellent form of exercise for people of all ages and is one of the few sporting options available to participate in at the moment.

“The current situation has proven that golf is incredibly important to the people of Aberdeen and we want to continue to provide them with a fantastic, high quality, accessible offering across our courses.”

Mr Dawson added: “A number of changes have been made to the operation and arrangements for booking to ensure our customers comply with the return to golf guidelines, and these have been shared with Golf Aberdeen members and on our website and social media channels.

“These are primarily focussed around two areas; ensuring that physical distancing rules are adhered to, including increased spacing of tee times and allowing only three households to be represented in any one group; and general hygiene, including the regular use of hand sanitiser, no sharing of equipment, no bunker rakes or touching of flag poles.

“We have a team of marshals on the courses to support golfers in following the new guidelines.”

The influx of record numbers of golfers follows several years of significant investment in the city’s four courses totalling more than £500,000.

Mr Dawson said: “Since 2014, around £500,000 has been invested by Sport Aberdeen across all four 18-hole courses.

“This has included substantial fairway renovation works, bunker repair and renewal, tee levelling and path reconstruction.

“In the case of the MacKenzie Championship and Pines Courses at Hazlehead Park, drainage works and, thanks to Aberdeen City Council, an extensive tree thinning programme were also carried out.

“However, it has not just been about investing money. We have forged new working partnerships with the five clubs that are connected to the courses and taken a much more inclusive approach to planning the improvements and setting up play, always with the clubs and golfers in mind.

“In addition, we have totally restructured the maintenance programme to make it more fit for purpose, in line with modern green keeping techniques, and our partner contractor has also invested £750,000 on equipment which has made a huge difference. It is a great team effort.”

He added: “The work on the MacKenzie course in particular has been extensive, with an investment of £250,000 made to completely renew the drainage across the course. We had to do this or risk the likely closure of the course.

“You could say that we have brought it back from the brink to make it, once again, a course that the city can be extremely proud of.”

The efforts to revamp the MacKenzie course have won acclaim from Aberdeen-based professional golfer David Law, who has been using it to prepare for his return to competitive action.

He said: “The course was in great shape, the greenest and driest I’ve ever seen it.

“The protocols put in place by Golf Aberdeen were easy to follow and it was fantastic to see so many people out and enjoying golf again safely.

“I’ve got a few weeks left at home before the European Tour starts up again and having Hazlehead on my doorstep will really help get my game sharp for the restart.”