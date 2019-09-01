£10,000 gift helps Charlie House fund children’s trip

An Aberdeen charity has been given a £10,000 cash boost to support an annual family activity short break.

The Crerar Trust donated the funds to Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Each year the charity organises an October trip to Kielder Forest in Northumberland, which lets the children take part in activities such as zip-lining and kayaking.

On the trip, parents can take their children to things they would never have dreamed they could do.

The trust, which is chaired by Paddy Crerar CBE, has awarded more than £7.5 million of grants to more than 40 organisations over the past 17 years. It is the charitable arm of Crerar Hotels, which operates hotels and inns in Scotland.

Mr Crerar said: “We are delighted to have made this award to Charlie House and look forward to hearing how this funding helps impact their work.

“Crerar Hotels is committed to giving back to the local community to help it grow and thrive, and providing opportunities that may otherwise seem out of reach.

“For every stay our customers have with us, they are supporting others who really need it.

“It is great for our folk in the hotels to see their hard work and efforts helping people in their own communities as well as those from throughout Scotland.”

Each of the facilities is fully equipped and accessible for wheelchairs, with a range of activities such as a wheelchair challenge course with bridges, see-saws, tunnels, wobbly paths and more for children to enjoy.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “We are thrilled to receive this donation from The Crerar Trust to support our annual family activity short break to Kielder Forest.

“For many of the families we work with, planning a holiday around their child’s medical needs and accessibility requirements can seem like an impossible challenge.

“The joy when a child with complex disabilities is able to take part in activities like zip-lining and canoeing with their parents and siblings is wonderful to see, and it wouldn’t be possible without the help of organisations like The Crerar Trust.”