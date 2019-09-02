£10,000 funding boost for Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity has received a funding boost to help north-east families.

Home-Start Aberdeen was awarded funding of £50,000 in common good funding from Aberdeen City Council, £40,000 from the RS Macdonald Trust, and £10,000 from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

The charity supports parents, as well as vulnerable and disadvantaged young families in Aberdeen City.

Eleanor McEwan, general manager for Home-Start, said: “Demand for our services is at an all-time high. Increasingly Home-Start seems to be one of the few safety nets available for vulnerable families.

“Our service is unique in Aberdeen with no other agency offering a similar service to support families with young children in their own homes, who may just need a little help.

“This funding is equivalent to the amount of money we need to support around 65 families for a year.”