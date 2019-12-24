1,000 travellers expected at Aberdeen airport on Christmas Day

Aberdeen airport is set to see around 1,000 passengers travelling this Christmas Day.

Both domestic and international flights are scheduled to arrive at Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) throughout tomorrow.

It will be one of the busiest Christmas Days ever at AIA, with six flights set to depart on December 25 to destinations including Tenerife for some winter sun.

AIA is also expecting seven arrivals to bring people back to the Granite City.

Members of the terminal staff along with airside operations, security and special assistance will assist passengers.

In 2018 more than 300 passengers travelled through the terminal.

Robert Paterson, airside operations manager at AIA, said: “This is one of the busiest Christmas Days ever at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Airside operations and our partners will be on hand as usual to ensure a great travel experience for passengers as they pass through the airport.”

Kevin Douglas, terminal operations manager, said: “We will have more than 70 staff working throughout Christmas Day to help our passengers.”