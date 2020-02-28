£1,000 boost for Aberdeen children’s charity

The Aberdeen base for a major children’s charity has been given a funding boost.

NSPCC Scotland will use £1,000 from the Barratt Homes North Scotland Community Fund to train new volunteer counsellors for their Childline facility in Aberdeen. They will help provide up to 200 hours of vital support for vulnerable children.

Childline receives around 250,000 calls from children across the UK every year, with more than 13,800 of them coming through to Aberdeen.

Volunteers go through a 12-week training process to learn the crucial skills needed to support and empower children.

Matthew Connelly, community fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland in Aberdeen, said: “We provide a crucial service to vulnerable children every day and this kind donation from Barratt Homes will go towards training volunteers so they can provide support to those who need it.”

David Palmer, managing director at Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “The team works tirelessly to support young people and its volunteers can have a massive positive impact. We hope our donation will help them continue to provide its lifeline service.”

The Barratt Homes Community Fund has pledged to donate £1,000 each month to a charity or organisation in the north of Scotland.