100 miles in October: Walking challenge raises £68,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Hundreds of walkers braved last month’s wet and windy conditions as part of a charity walking challenge.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) challenged people across the country to get their steps in and raise much-needed funds.

About 700 people participated throughout the month and a collective £68,000 was raised for the life-saving service.

Tasked with completing 100 miles of exercise throughout the month, participants could run, cycle, swim or even play golf as they raised both funds and awareness for SCAA.

Collective effort

A dedicated Facebook group was established for challenge participants to share their progress during the month.

It was hoped that running the challenge on social media would provide a new and inclusive method for the public to support SCAA.

From the north-east alone, more than 120 people took on the challenge, pushing themselves to rack up the miles.

A number of participants banded together over the weekend in order to complete the challenge.

Walking a circuit from Bridge of Don down to Fittie and back again until everyone had completed the challenge, 75-year-old Bill Melvin, said: “I thought for the last day of the month why don’t the people taking on the challenge come together.

“People have been able to do anything they want in order to make up the miles for the challenge, be that walk, running or cycling.

“I myself have been playing golf everyday to make up my miles.”

Joined by 16 other participants, SCAA representatives and Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse the group managed to complete their challenge with some even exceeding the mileage required.

‘Roaring success’

Alex Gregg, SCAA’s digital marketing and communications manager and co-ordinator of the 100-mile challenge, said: “The challenge has been a roaring success for SCAA, with the widespread support from participants helping to ensure SCAA is able to continue to keep flying and saving lives in Scotland every day.

“We are so grateful to our challenge participants who have gone above and beyond during October for SCAA.

“Whether you made it to 100 Miles, completed more, or less, thank you for braving the elements and challenging yourself for SCAA; you are all superstars in our eyes and we cannot thank you enough for your ongoing support.”