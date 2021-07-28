News / Local 100 facing redundancy with Baker Hughes poised to close Aberdeen base By Mark Lammey 28/07/2021, 12:34 pm Baker Hughes, Bridge of Don Facility on Woodside Road, Aberdeen. More than 100 people are facing redundancy as US energy service firm Baker Hughes looks poised to close one of its Aberdeen sites. Baker Hughes said it was “proposing” the shutdown of its manufacturing base on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don. A spokeswoman said “unprecedented market conditions” and a drop-off in demand meant the firm had to cut costs and restructure parts of the business. Read the full story on Energy Voice. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe