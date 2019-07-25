100-day countdown begins for reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery

Council chiefs have started the 100-day countdown to the long-awaited reopening of the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden visited the development to mark the milestone.

The revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery opens on November 2.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums staff are currently busy hanging artworks which will ultimately number more than 1,000 on reopening day.

Councillor Laing said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery has undergone a once-in-a-lifetime transformation.

“In just 100 days it will retake its place as the city’s most inspiring, accessible and welcoming public building, there for all to enjoy.”