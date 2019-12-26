Video: 100 brave swimmers take the plunge in Boxing Day Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach

More than 100 brave souls took part in the annual Nippy Dipper event at Aberdeen beach to raise money for charity today.

Family and friends waved the swimmers into the water and a piper serenaded them as they rushed into the freezing cold waves.

Outfits on display included inflatable dinosaurs, upside down stockings and hippies.

There were awards for best-dressed individuals and teams which were announced by Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett.

Mr Crockett took part in the fun for the third year running and wore a reindeer onesie.

Dripping with water afterwards, he detailed how much he enjoyed being involved in the annual event.

The Nippy Dipper is organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, with president Pete Preston taking part for the first time.

He said: “It was a spectacular event, well-attended with lots of spectators.

“We had more than 100 competitors this year which was our target and was an improvement on last year where numbers were lower.”

Video courtesy of Erskine Logan