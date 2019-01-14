100 bags of rubbish collected during Aberdeen Beach clean

More than 150 people turned up at one of the biggest organised beach cleans seen in Aberdeen.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), along with the RSPB Aberdeen and north-east Scotland team hosted a clean-up at the Beach Esplanade opposite the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

Jenny Smith, the north-east representative for SAS, said it was the biggest turnout she has been involved with.

Volunteers gathered and were provided with equipment.

Items such as tyres, a radio and a shopping trolley were recovered as around 100 bags were collected.

We had an incredible turn out at our first beach clean of the year with Surfers Against Sewage today.Well done to… Posted by RSPB Aberdeen and North East Scotland on Saturday, 12 January 2019

Jenny told the Evening Express: “It was a really successful beach clean. Around 150 people turned out which was wonderful.

“There were a lot of kids and people of all ages. It has been one of our biggest since I’ve been involved with SAS.

“People started showing up around 10am and we got lucky with the weather.

“People were excited to get out and do their part.

“We had people in pairs and groups and had them combing the beach for rubbish.

“We got help pre-sorting the recycling so we could take it to one of the centres.”

Jenny said Aberdeen City Council had been very supportive of their beach cleans and that they would look to work in partnership with RSPB in the future.

She added: “People found all sorts – traffic cones, tyres, ropes and your usual suspects like bottles.

“Someone found a trolley all the way near the Donmouth that was from TK Maxx so it made a very long journey to get to the beach.

“We had 90 bags of rubbish and around seven big bags or recycling and then other odds and ends that wouldn’t fit in a bag, so in total we would have had more than 100 bags.”

“My favourite part is seeing people’s reactions to the amount that is collected.

“People then realise how much can be done in just a couple of hours and people see how big the problem is and get involved to do more.”