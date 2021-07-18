Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

10 years ago today, RAF Lossiemouth was saved after thousands of people marched through the town in protest

By Sean McAngus
18/07/2021, 6:00 am
Station Commander Chris Layden.
Station Commander Chris Layden.

RAF Lossiemouth remains at the forefront of the UK’s defence forces, 10 years on from being saved after a massive public campaign.

Its pilots complete a number of high-stakes aerial missions.

Those missions vary from the Quick Reaction Alert service which defends UK airspace from intruders to the P-8 Poseidon spy planes tracking Russian submarines.

However, things could have been very different if it wasn’t for the public campaign which saved the base in 2011.

Around 7,000 people marched through the town to oppose the closure, while a petition with 33,000 signatures was delivered to Downing Street.

RAF Lossiemouth saved

Ten years ago, Defence Secretary Liam Fox announced that RAF Lossiemouth was to become the main UK Typhoon fighter base.

While RAF Leuchars in Fife shut as an air base.

The move also paved the way to revamp RAF Kinloss into an army barracks.

Campaigners celebrated the news after previous fears that closure of the base would be “catastrophic” for the economy.

Press and Journal’s front pages on RAF Lossiemouth being saved.

Since then, millions of pounds of investment has been made at the station including the runway transformation project for the arrival of Poseidon jets.

A decade on, station commander Chris Layden paid tribute to the community who saved the base.

Mr Layden said: “I think it is really important to remember in 2010 when around 7,000 people in Moray marched to save RAF Lossiemouth when its future was in doubt.

“RAF Lossiemouth is part of the lifeblood of Moray and the economic consequences for our community would have been dire.

He added: “The relationship between RAF Lossiemouth and the community is really special.

“I think when you cast your mind back in 2010 when there were real concerns over the economic factor of losing RAF Lossiemouth.

“Also people we know and love in the community losing their livelihoods.

“Things couldn’t be more different now with close to half a billion investment in this base in a period of a few years.”

‘Immensely proud’

Mr Layden is bursting with pride about his role to lead the base.

He said: “I’m immensely proud and privileged to be in the role at a place rapidly becoming the biggest concentration of airpower in the UK and next-generation capabilities.

Chris Layden.

“On a really personal level, my parents live about three miles away.

“Some of my earliest memories are going to watch the aircraft take off from RAF Lossiemouth and it’s one of the reasons I joined the service.

“RAF Lossiemouth has been part of my childhood and professional career.”

‘Without the community, we wouldn’t have an RAF base’

Save RAF Lossiemouth Action Group chairman David Stewart hailed the outpouring of support for keeping the base open.

Mr Stewart said: “Looking back you couldn’t have wished for better.

“The investment at the base has been great.

“Without the community, we wouldn’t have an RAF base.

David Stewart, who was chairman of the campaign to save the base in 2010.

“Every one of them played a part and should look back with pride.

“Looking at the housing market in Lossiemouth there is hardly a house for sale.

“Around 10 years ago, there was doom over the town and nothing was moving.”

‘People power’ saved RAF Lossiemouth

Carolle Ralph speaking as locals gathered in 2010 to save RAF Lossiemouth.

Lossiemouth Community Council chairwoman Carolle Ralph said: “It was the case that people power won the case.

“There were many people who said they didn’t know why we thought anything could stop a government decision.

“It would have been easy for people not to fight this.

“It is great to see the expansion and investment at the base.

Momentous time in Moray’s history

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “The 10th anniversary of the campaign that saved RAF Lossiemouth provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on what was a momentous time in Moray’s history.

“The loss of both bases would have been catastrophic for Moray but also the wrong decision in terms of defence policy.”