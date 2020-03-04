10-year plan to regenerate north-east towns unveiled

A 10-year plan to improve Aberdeenshire has been unveiled amid hopes it can help regenerate four north-east towns.

The Aberdeenshire draft local development proposals identify the main areas that can be improved in a bid to make the region thrive.

As part of this, land is earmarked for developments or ring-fenced for community use.

Four towns have been identified as potential regeneration areas, with work being proposed to improve Macduff, Banff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh using local partnerships in each place.

In Banff, a comprehensive action programme has been developed which includes promoting the town’s harbour and marina and supporting existing and new businesses in the town centre.

Lower Banff is also in line for regeneration as redundant properties there will be brought back into use by being advertised.

Duff House Gardens has been protected from any property development along with the historic Duff House Royal golf course.

Banff and District councillor John Cox hopes these plans will encourage more people to come to the town.

He said: “Hopefully this will be transformative to encourage further investment, not just in buildings but creating an infrastructure to support employment opportunities, manufacturers and increasing the local wage economy.”

For Macduff, the popular aquarium will be invested in to draw more tourists in through developer contributions.

A network of walking and cycling routes have also been identified to link Macduff and Banff and help improve connectivity around the north-east.

Land south of Corskie Drive has been allocated for housing development to expand the settlement westwards.

However, the report states it is essential “to retain separation of Macduff from Banff to ensure local identity is maintained”.

In Fraserburgh the plan focuses on protecting the fishing heritage and sport and recreation in the area.

Saltoun Gardens, playing fields, tennis courts, bowling green, putting green, play areas and the cricket ground will all be protected from development.

Councillors will discuss these proposals tomorrow.