10 new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 77

The north-east has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,883.

Across Scotland there have been 77 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 relayed deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 237 cases have been linked to the Aberdeen cluster and 1,185 close contacts have been identified, the First Minister said.

Since July 26, 414 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Grampian area.

A total of 453,077 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 433,472 being confirmed negative while 19,605 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 254 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,202 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,492.