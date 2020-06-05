10 more north-east charities to benefit from hardship fund

A further 10 charities are set to receive a cash boost from a Covid-19 hardship fund.

They will receive more than £41,000 from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The fund, which was launched on May 1, has so far raised a quarter of a million pounds thanks to members of the public, business people and donations from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund.

Trustees met yesterday to consider 20 applications, from which the 10 local registered charities were chosen to receive a total of £41,074 in the second round of allocation of funding.

© The Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, is encouraging charities to apply for Aberdeen's Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The first round of funding saw a total of £161,596 being awarded to 24 registered charities in Aberdeen, which supported approximately 3,640 individuals and 630 families.

Charities that received funding in the first round of funding allocation have spoken of their appreciation.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager of The Leanne Fund, said: “The Leanne Fund are very grateful to have received this funding through the Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund to support individuals affected by cystic fibrosis in Grampian with fitness equipment to enable them to maintain their fitness while they must shield at home due to heightened risk from Covid-19.”

Alison Barr, chief executive of the Team Jak Foundation, said: “Team Jak are honoured to have been supported by the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Covid-19 hardship fund to provide food boxes, games, crafts and Worry Monsters and emotional resources to our inspirational children with cancer in Aberdeen and the surrounding area at this time.”

Grants range from £150 to £10,000 and all money will go directly to supporting vulnerable and at-risk groups including people experiencing poverty or ill health, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities and others affected by the pandemic.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, said: “Thanks to the continued generosity shown by ordinary local folk and big business to the Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund we have been able to award a further £41,074 to 10 local charities which will enable them to support those in desperate need as a result of the pandemic. It’s amazing to think how much has been achieved in such a short time.”

A crowdfunding page for donations can be found on www.aberdeencovid19.org.

The closing date for the third round of applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 30, and the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust will meet in July to review the latest submissions.

The Deacon Convener of The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the individuals, businesses and groups who have donated to the Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

“Without their generosity, we simply would not have been able to reach as many charities as we have. To the charities themselves, we are in awe of the work that they have been carrying out during such an unprecedented time.

“The hard work and kindness that these charities have shown have and will continue to impact so many families within Aberdeen.”

Charities that wish to make an application for funding should go to https://www.aberdeencovid19.org/apply

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: