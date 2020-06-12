10 more Aberdeen charities to benefit from coronavirus hardship fund

The ten charities set to receive a major boost from the Lord Provost’s charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund have been revealed today.

They will get a share of more than £41,000 in the second round of funding from the scheme, which was launched on May 1 to help community groups through the pandemic.

The successful charities this time round are Old Torry Community Centre Association; Northsound Cash for Kids; Who Cares? Scotland; Aberdeen Sands; Tillydrone Community Flat; Befriend a Child; Aberdeen Bangladeshi Welfare Trust; Russell Anderson Foundation; Alhikmah Foundation and The Bread Maker.

Since being opened the hardship fund has raised more than £250,000 in donations from ordinary Aberdonians, business people and donations of £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the common good fund.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett has been seeing some of the work the cash is helping throughout the Granite City during a visit to Torry library yesterday.

He joined members of Jesus House Torry, one of the charities who secured funding in the first round of applications.

Redeem Christian Church of God, Jesus House Torry, Aberdeen is a local church which has been providing vital supplies to locals during the pandemic.

Mr Crockett is urging more good causes in the city to apply for a grant from the fund so they can continue helping people.

He said: “It’s been a very humbling experience to see first-hand, while observing physical distancing, the amazing work being carried out by the local charities that have received funding from the Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund.

“Thanks to the continued generosity shown by ordinary folk and big business to the fund we are able to provide essential funding that otherwise these charities would not have received.

“The closing date for the third round of funding allocation is June 30 and I would urge local charities that meet the criteria to apply. The Trust is particularly keen to hear from local charities that plan to support Looked After Children, care experienced and vulnerable young adults at risk or minority communities facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.”

Pastor Dapo Olanrewaju, Jesus House Torry said: “I would like to thank the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Covid-19 hardship fund for its support during this pandemic as it has enabled us to offer additional support to people in Torry.”

Donations are still being sought and a special crowdfunding page on www.aberdeencovid19.org allows anyone anywhere to donate to this worthy cause.

The closing date for the third round of applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 30 and the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust will meet in July to review the latest submissions.

Charities that wish to make an application for funding should go to https://www.aberdeencovid19.org/apply for further information and advice.

