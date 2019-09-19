£10 million expansion plans for eight Aberdeen schools

Improvements could be made at eight more city schools if the second phase of funding for expanded childcare is approved next week.

A report outlining details of planned projects in the programme has been submitted ahead of Aberdeen City Council’s growth and resources committee meeting on September 26.

The council has committed to expanding provision of funded early learning and childcare hours from 600 to 1,140 by next year.

Under Scottish Government plans, local authorities will have a duty to provide 1,140 hours of free childcare for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds.

Holyrood ministers allocated more than £23 million of funding to support the council’s expansion programme until the 2020-21 academic year.

Nearly £12m was invested in the first phase, with an estimated further £10.68m to be invested in the second.

New-build nurseries will be constructed at Kirkhill and Gilcomstoun schools.

Extensions will be added to Cults, Culter and Broomhill schools, while the existing nurseries at Kingswells, Charleston and Loirston schools will be remodelled.

The city council’s education operational delivery convener, councillor John Wheeler said: “It is great to see this programme moving forward.

“It is going to be an enormous benefit to each of the communities to have this additional provision going forward and I am glad to see we are currently on track for our delivery of the programme.

“The investment is going to be city-wide and it will obviously provide valuable additional hours of care to those people with young children.”

Construction work is already due to begin before the end of this year on the buildings announced as part of the first phase of the plans.

New-build nurseries will also be constructed at the site of the former Cummings Park School and at a site at Montgomery Road in Tillydrone, as well as in a refurbished Woodlands School.

A new nursery facility will also be built at Kingsford School in Sheddocksley.

The facilities at Quarryhill, Tullos, Westpark and Woodside schools will all be refurbished as part of the programme.

The plans for the second phase were welcomed by opposition Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig.

He said: “The increase in early learning is welcome and important. Improving educational opportunity at the very start of a child’s school career brings lifetime benefits.

“Our problem in the city is the limited space at each of the primary schools.

“The need to find and provide the necessary accommodation is a huge challenge.

“If there are to be extensions and new builds, these should integrate with minimum disruption alongside the existing school.”