10 drivers caught committing offences in north-east police operation

Ten drivers were caught committing offences in a north-east police operation last month, new figures show.

Police Scotland said officers deal with 10 road traffic offences in and around Ellon and Formartine in July.

The offences included careless driving, driving without a licence, no insurance, driving without an MoT and speeding.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Targeting persons who commit offences on our road networks continues to be a priority for Police Scotland.

“Operation Cedar will continue to target driver behaviour with a focus on education of poor behaviours.

“This core operation will form the backbone of the newly revised local antisocial driving campaign.”

She added: “Operation Illustrious will take the form of dedicated high-visibility and intelligence-led patrols and speed checks across the Formartine area.”