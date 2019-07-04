10 charged after £20,000 of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Aberdeen

Drugs worth around £20,000 have been seized in Aberdeen

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis were recovered as well as around £5,000 in cash from properties on Walker Road and Farquhar Road yesterday.

10 people, including one man from Birmingham have been charged in connection with the seizure.

Two men, a 29-year-old from the Birmingham area and a 24-year-old local man are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to the recovery on Walker Road.

Two women, aged 49 and 47, and two men, both aged 43, as well as four men aged 34, 40, 41 and 59 are expected to appear in court tomorrow in connection with the Farquhar Road recovery.

Torry Community Policing Team Inspector Chris Kerr said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal supply of drugs to our communities and we will use every resource available to us to target those intent on bringing drugs to the area.

“This latest seizure has been a result of specialist crime officers, the community policing team and the dog unit working together and has resulted in a significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation, where it would only have served to spread misery and harm in communities.

“We rely on members of the public to support us and encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101.”