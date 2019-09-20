10 Aberdeen trains cancelled over staff shortages

A number of Aberdeen trains have been cancelled today.

Ten services between the Granite City and Montrose have been scrapped due to staff shortages.

Trains from 2.22pm until 9.58pm have been cancelled.

14:22 Aberdeen to Montrose due 15:07

15:50 Montrose to Aberdeen due 16:37

16:10 Aberdeen to Montrose due 16:55

17:50 Aberdeen to Montrose due 18:35

18:06 Montrose to Aberdeen due 18:57

19:30 Montrose to Aberdeen due 20:17

19:53 Aberdeen to Montrose due 20:39

20:28 Aberdeen to Montrose due 21:12

20:50 Montrose to Aberdeen due 21:37

21:58 Montrose to Aberdeen due 22:45

A number of other services between the two stations are still operational.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers impacted by a handful of cancellations between Aberdeen and Montrose today.

“Anyone who is delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”