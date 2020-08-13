10 Aberdeen schools remain shut following extreme flooding yesterday

A number of Aberdeen schools remain closed today following the extreme flooding yesterday.
10 sites have been unable to welcome students in yet as clear-up operations are underway at the schools.
Thunderstorms hammered the region yesterday, with numerous places across the city and shire flooding.
Many schools were shut yesterday and 10 remain closed today.
They are:
- Dyce School
- Fernielea School
- Ferryhill School
- Gilcomstoun School
- Greenbrae School
- Harlaw Academy
- Kirkhill School
- Riverbank School
- Stoneywood School
- Westpark School
Four roads in Aberdeen are also currently closed at the moment due to the localised flooding.
They are Craigshaw Road, Gray Street, Golf Road and St Andrews Street at George Street.
