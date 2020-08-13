10 Aberdeen schools remain shut following extreme flooding yesterday

A number of Aberdeen schools remain closed today following the extreme flooding yesterday.

10 sites have been unable to welcome students in yet as clear-up operations are underway at the schools.

Thunderstorms hammered the region yesterday, with numerous places across the city and shire flooding.

Many schools were shut yesterday and 10 remain closed today.

They are:

Dyce School

Fernielea School

Ferryhill School

Gilcomstoun School

Greenbrae School

Harlaw Academy

Kirkhill School

Riverbank School

Stoneywood School

Westpark School

Four roads in Aberdeen are also currently closed at the moment due to the localised flooding.

They are Craigshaw Road, Gray Street, Golf Road and St Andrews Street at George Street.