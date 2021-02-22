£1 million north-east school extension completed

Council chiefs have announced the completion of a £1 million extension at a north-east primary school.

The expansion of Hillside Primary was finished last month, a year after construction began, and is now ready to be used by youngsters.

Included in the extension are four classrooms, additional space for music and drama teaching, and communal areas.

The opening of the new £1.1 million facility also means Aberdeenshire Council remains on track to meet requirements for extra childcare.

From August, local authorities will be required to provide 1,140 hours of funded care every year to all three and four-year-olds, and some two-year-olds.

© Aberdeenshire Council

Gillian Owen, the council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “When Hillside School was designed provision was made at the time to incorporate future expansion should the school roll increase. It is good that the extension is now complete so that everyone can work in a more spacious environment.

“Whilst there was a delay to the completion due to the coronavirus and resultant Covid-19 restrictions, it is satisfying that even in the midst of a global pandemic the council and its partners, including delivery partner Bancon Construction, worked together to ensure the completion of the project.

“It is also pleasing that the extension will assist with our delivery of the Scottish Government’s expansion of 1,140 free early learning and childcare fully funded hours, which Aberdeenshire is on target to meet the August deadline of offering the entitlement in full.”

© Aberdeenshire Council

The new extension will be used by P4-7 pupils once they are given the green light to return to the classroom.

Committee vice-chair Rosemary Bruce added: “The council is committed to creating state-of-the-art learning environments. I would like to thank Bancon Construction for the work they have done in the completion of this extension which will provide additional space for a host of teaching and learning activities.

“Well done too to the [council’s] Learning Estates Team for working tirelessly to upgrade existing schools as well as leading on enhancing our schools, nurseries and educational facilities.”