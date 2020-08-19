£1 million grant scheme to be launched in Aberdeen to support businesses affected by lockdown

Aberdeen businesses can soon apply to a £1 million grant scheme designed to help them survive the localised lockdown.

The Scottish Government fund will provide extra support to organisations directly affected by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

It follows an appeal by Aberdeen City Council to the government to provide help.

The lockdown restrictions in the city have been extended for another seven days, with hospitality outlets being closed since August 5.

The grant scheme will be administered by the local authority and will provide funds of up to £1,500 to those most affected.

It also includes £100,000 of discretionary support for sectors not required to close by the regulations but still impacted.

Details of the scheme’s criteria and how to apply are to be published later this week and updates will be available on the council’s website.

The Scottish Government said today that if the number of infections continues to fall locally, there will be a phased reopening of non-licensed hospitality premises from next Wednesday.

A review is to take place this Sunday, when the government hopes to be able to confirm the relaxation and also set out a timetable for the easing of other restrictions.

A further review will take place on August 26.

In preparation for the eventual re-opening of the hospitality sector, the council will require assessments to be conducted across all relevant establishments.

These establishments include restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels where food is served on the premises.

The council is asking all hospitality sector businesses to complete an online form to ensure we have the most up to date information and a contact number that is currently in use as it is recognised that different arrangements may be in place whilst premises are closed.

The form can be found here.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, Co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Although today’s decision to extend the restriction period will be disappointing news for many, it is important that we continue to comply with the Scottish Government’s regulations and guidance.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, Co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The council fully appreciates the difficult position businesses and residents face but we are bound by the Scottish Government’s decision.

“Hopefully we can move towards a safe lifting of restrictions in the very near future.”

Councillor Marie Boulton added: “We continue to work closely with the hospitality sector and public health colleagues so we quickly reach the point where premises are allowed to reopen.”