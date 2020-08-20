£1 million coronavirus support fund for Aberdeen businesses opens

A £1 million fund to support hospitality businesses impacted by the Aberdeen lockdown has now opened to applications.

The local authority is administering the funding which has been provided by the Scottish Government.

Grants of £1,000 and £1,500 will be given out to those firms most affected by lockdown restrictions.

£900,000 of the fund will be allocated to these grants, with the rest of the money being a discretionary fund for sectors not required to close by the regulations.

It will operate as a two-tiered scheme, with a smaller grant of £1,000 for businesses with a Rateable Value (RV) of under £51,000 and a larger grant of £1,500 available for businesses with a RV of more than £51,000.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Jenny Laing said: “Local businesses particularly in the hospitality industry here in Aberdeen are facing challenges never before seen and I commend them for their continued resilience.

“While the individual grants are not for a huge amount of money every penny counts in these unprecedented times.”

Fellow co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “We will continue to work with partner organisations to ensure that we can do all that we can to support the hospitality sector and the wider business community here in Aberdeen.”

Businesses or premises which have been forced to close as a direct result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions applied to Aberdeen on August 5 are eligible to apply.

Full criteria and an application form can be found here.

Queries should be directed to businessgrowthteam@aberdeencity.gov.uk