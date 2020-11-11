£1 million cash boost for regeneration projects across north-east

A series of regeneration projects across the north-east will share a £1.17 million cash boost.

Nine schemes in Aberdeenshire have secured money as part of the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

Bosses at Aberdeenshire Council looked at a range of criteria for each of the projects with the deliverability of the project, sustainability and transformation to key town centres all being taken into account.

The panel also considered regeneration schemes which would stimulate and support a wide range of investments to support economic recovery.

The successful projects are a town centre enhancement scheme in Aboyne, public realm improvements in Fraserburgh, a community garden in Stonehaven, town centre improvements in Ballater, redevelopment of a property in Fraserburgh, creation of a community garden in Peterhead, redevelopment of the V&A halls in Ballater and a youth room for the MACBI centre in Mintlaw.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “This money is intended to support the economic recovery of our town centres, to bring transformational change for towns and their surrounding communities by creating growth which supports them to become more vibrant, creative, enterprising and accessible places.

“The fund was heavily oversubscribed making the decision difficult. All those projects which applied merited funding and Aberdeenshire Council officers will work with the unsuccessful groups to support them find the funding they require.”