£1 million boost for Aberdeen nurseries

Councillors are being asked to create a £1 million fund to help Aberdeen nurseries cope with a change in childcare hours.

All nurseries will be legally required to increase the number of hours offered from 600 to 1,140 by August, meaning some early learning centres have to boost facilities, such as catering. To help them adjust, Aberdeen City Council is proposing to create the fund.

A new council report said the fund would “support early learning and childcare partner providers to increase quality provision and capacity to deliver the expanded hours for early learning and childcare from August 2020”.

It said the council is focused on “the provision of outdoor learning to support wellbeing, and on meeting the needs of families within each community”.

Under the proposals, nurseries would be able to bid for up to £25,000, depending on how many childcare spaces they intend to create and what they intend to do.

The report added: “All works including necessary planning, building warrant consents, construction works and specification would require to be undertaken by the applicant.

“It is anticipated that applications from partner providers would be invited between December and February with grants being awarded shortly thereafter.”

In a separate move, the council is seeking permission to free up the funds to build a new nursery at Danestone School.

It also wants permission to spend money on “minor reconfiguration” at Dyce, Glashieburn, Kittybrewster, Forehill, Fernielea, Scotstown, Greenbrae and Walker Road schools.

The report added: “The expansion should prioritise a high-quality experience for the child to capitalise on the significant contribution that early learning and childcare can make to a child’s development and to closing the poverty-related attainment gap.”

Members of the City Growth and Resource committee will be asked to approve the creation of the fund and the funding of the works at the nine schools when they meet on Thursday.