1 in 5 Aberdeen residents will leave Christmas shopping to last minute – survey

A new survey has claimed one in five Aberdeen residents will leave it as late as Christmas Eve to begin doing their festive shop.

The different food shopping styles of residents in the run up to Christmas has been revealed in a YouGov poll, commissioned by Zero Waste Scotland.

It says that one in five residents in the city who celebrate Christmas leave it until the last minute – with 21% saying they or someone in their household buys food the week of Christmas and 4% saying they buy it on the third week of December.

The results also show that more than a third of Aberdeen households don’t do any planning for their Christmas Day food shop and that roast potatoes are among the festive foods most commonly left over, with half a million set to be thrown away across Scotland.

Zero Waste Scotland is working this year to encourage households to plan ahead in a bid to reduce waste.

Iain Guilland, chief executive of the organisation, said: “Taking simple steps, like resisting the urge to overbuy and using a shopping list to avoid doubling up on ingredients, are easy ways to reduce food waste.”

