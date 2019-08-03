£1.8 million proposal to turn former Aberdeen school into nursery

A vacant former school in the city is to be brought back into use – as a nursery.

Woodlands School, in Seaton, has lain empty since pupils were moved to the new £18.5 million Orchard Brae in 2017.

Now, a building warrant has been submitted for the site on Regent Walk, by Aberdeen City Council, which will see it refurbished and the west link of the school demolished in order to provide a nursery.

The bill for bringing the building back into use will be about £1.8m.

The news comes after the Evening Express announced last week that a construction programme was under way at schools across the north-east in order to build new nurseries to meet ambitious childcare targets.

The Scottish Government has committed councils to doubling the number of free hours available for three and four-year-olds from 600 to 1,140 hours by 2020.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “Woodlands School is one of several projects included in our programme of delivery to expand funded early learning and childcare services from 600 to 1,140 hours per year by 2020.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“This programme is designed to help reduce the poverty-related attainment gap and improve long-term outcomes for children and families.”

Pupils moved out of the school in June 2017 and into Orchard Brae School on Howes Road, which is the first development of its kind in Aberdeen.

Woodlands School was one of the first MOVE regional Centres of Excellence – a designation celebrating schools using the MOVE programme to help disabled children and young adults gain independence.

Other plans have been submitted as part of the provision, including a new nursery at Kingsford School in Sheddocksley, and major expansion plans at Tullos Primary School.

Works have also already started to increase capacity at Westhill Primary School and to improve facilities at Elrick School.

Meanwhile, a new-build nursery is expected to open at Gordon Primary School in Huntly in the spring, and Porlethen Primary School is due to have its refurbished and expanded nursery open this month.

Others will be created in Peterhead, Portlethen, Insch, and Ellon.