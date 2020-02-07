£1.7 million works approved for north-east hospital

A significant investment of £1.7 million has been approved for a north-east hospital.

An ambitious programme of works was approved at the meeting of the NHS Grampian board, which will see the improvements made at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The money will be targeted towards the maternity and renal units, as well as ward seven, an acute medical ward that houses some of the most complex patients in the hospital, which marked its 200th anniversary last year.

NHS Grampian chief executive Professor Amanda Croft said: “I am delighted the board has approved these plans for Dr Gray’s, which underline our commitment to the hospital and providing care to Moray residents as close to home as possible.

“This work will not only deal with key maintenance issues but also make these facilities more patient friendly and improve the working environment for staff.”