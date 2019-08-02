‘£1.6m hospital works will not affect Aberdeen patients’

NHS Grampian has stressed that patients in an Aberdeen hospital will not be overly disrupted during a £1.6 million project.

The health authority is spending the money at Royal Cornhill Hospital after being served an order by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A programme of works is expected to be done in eight wards to replace beds, door handles and other fittings.

Yesterday, health board member Dennis Robertson asked for an assurance that disruption would be kept to a minimum in the hospital.

Director of finance Alan Gray replied: “The works that are going to be done will not be reducing our capacity.

“There is a ward at the hospital that was decommissioned which we are going to be making use of.

“There will be a bit of disruption but there will be no loss of service as a result of what we are doing.”