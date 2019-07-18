£1.6m funding will benefit children across Aberdeen

A sports trust has renewed its partnership with a national agency bringing in more than £1.6 million worth of funding to Aberdeen over four years.

The sportscotland agreement will support the delivery of the Active Schools and Community Sports Hubs programmes in Aberdeen.

Active Schools co-ordinators have helped boost the number of children taking part in physical activity sessions by 54%, with more than 278,000 youngsters now involved in the programme every year.

The Sport Aberdeen trust said the partnership would help staff continue to strengthen their work with children and young people across the city.

