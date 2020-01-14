£1.5m project to make north-east castle a ‘supersonic visitor attraction’

A campaign to turn a north-east community-owned castle into a “supersonic visitor attraction” has been launched.

The group behind Braemar Castle needs £1.5 million for the next stage of a project to rejuvenate the historic location and make it more visitor-friendly.

To raise the cash, they have held various events over the years and have earned £140,000 so far.

Now the group is aiming to reach £500,000 by next summer in a crowdfunding campaign and hope this will be match-funded by various organisations.

Vice-chairwoman of Braemar Community Limited, Doreen Wood, wants the small village to punch above its weight.

She said: “We are a really small remote Highland village and we need to attract people in to make us sustainable.

“We are aiming to raise the £500,000 by next June and hopefully get match funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historical Environment Scotland.

“Hopefully we can make the castle a supersonic visitor attraction to draw tourists in.”

The money will go towards paying for expensive harling work on the castle walls to make it look more inviting.

The visitor facilities will also be improved with the toilets and grounds in line for an upgrade.

It is estimated the harling works alone will cost about £900,000, with scaffolding also needed to be erected.

Braemar Community Limited has owned and run the castle since 2007 and noticed a growing trend in visitors.

When the group took over, there were 4,500 visitors a year which has more than tripled to 14,000.

The organisation hopes this will grow to about 20,000 in the next five years.

This latest fundraising drive is a further step in the bid to eventually turn the 17th-Century castle into a profitable attraction, with all the money earned being used in the Braemar community. Doreen hopes the campaign casts the net wider for donations.

She said: “We are in the middle of a huge fundraising campaign as we try to re-harl the castle and improve the visitor facilites at the castle.

“Braemar has a small community of 500 people and we can’t raise £500,000 on our own, so this justgiving campaign will spread the load and allow people to fundraise on our behalf, if they wanted to run marathons or other things.

“The castle is operated by the community so we have already raised money to repair the roof and chimney so far and now we want to fix the outside of the castle.

“We need better harling as it looks worn out and tired, so we want to strip it off completely and install new harling to make it look smart and not damaged and broken.”

To donate, search for Braemar Community Limited and “raising the standard” on justgiving.com