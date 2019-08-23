Video: £1.5m dialysis unit officially opens at north-east hospital

A new £1.5 million dialysis unit has been officially opened in the north-east

The new satellite unit at Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven was officially opened by Dr Neil Edward.

He is one of the pioneers of renal dialysis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Stonehaven Renal Unit, largely funded by the community, offers dialysis for up to six patients in mornings and afternoons three days a week.

It means patients across Kincardine and the Mearns do not have to travel into Aberdeen for the treatment, typically required three times a week.

Dr Edward said: “Through my career I saw the steady development of dialysis, but despite major improvements in the procedure and the associated technology it is still a daunting type of treatment.”

Dr Ann Humphrey, associate specialist in the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary dialysis unit and lead fundraiser for the campaign, added: “The outstanding fundraising effort saw a groundswell of goodwill from our local community and indeed all over the Grampian region, to make this unit a reality.”