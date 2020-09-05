£1.2 million Aberdeen Securitas heist could still be solved, says expert

A world-renowned forensic expert has said the bandits behind a £1.2 million armed heist in Aberdeen have not gotten away with it just yet – despite the case being unsolved more than two decades on.

An armed, masked gang struck Securitas’ Altens depot on December 3, 1998, as four men forced their way in through the roof while two other accomplices waited outside in a white Vauxhall Senator car and a Bedford mini van.

Terrified staff were ordered at gunpoint to lie on the ground, while the balaclava-clad raiders helped themselves to the cash intended for bank teller machines.

One member of staff tried to phone for help – locking himself in the control room and activating the alarm – but a gunman pushed one of his colleagues against the door and threatened to kill him if he didn’t open up.

With a sawn-off shotgun in tow, the robbers got away with what they came for and, although no one was physically injured, the incident left the staff shocked and dazed.

The ringleader, who had a Cockney accent, threatened staff before stuffing cash into bags they had taken with them.

Getaway vehicles were later found burnt out.

The armed heist was said to have been carried out with “military precision”.

Detectives drew a blank in their bid to track down the gang, and a Crimewatch appeal years later also failed to bare fruit.

But looking back at the case, which stunned the north-east and the entire country, Professor Dave Barclay, a former senior lecturer at Robert Gordon University who has worked on major crime investigations all over the world, said a cold case review of the raid “might well” lead to the mystery being solved – even after almost 22 years.

Discussing the various aspects of the headline-grabbing incident, Professor Barclay said that had an item of clothing such as a balaclava been recovered it would have been a goldmine of evidence.

He said: “It looked terribly efficient.

“What’s interesting about this case is it’s after (the discovery of) DNA. By then I was spending quite a lot of my time in Northern Ireland looking at cold case murders and live murders using balaclavas and things like that.

“Everybody was really well aware that if you could get a balaclava from somebody they were full of DNA and their head hair and their eyebrow hair and so on.

“There were a lot of cases around that time detected because of balaclavas, and after that people stopped wearing them because they were so full of evidence.”

And Professor Barclay revealed a great deal of evidence would have been discovered where the gang broke in, on the roof.

He said: “I understand they dropped through the ceiling. They must have made an entrance there. Nobody seems to have heard them cutting their way in, which implies they had made an entrance previously, so they’d been up there before. There would be little hide areas where their hair would be, footwear marks, there would be lots of evidence up there on the roof.

“Even though it was really well organised, somebody did hear them speak, it sounded as if they were from down south. There can’t be too many people who commit crimes like that whose DNA isn’t on record along with their fingerprints. So it’s slightly surprising that it wasn’t detected.

“They must have been on the roof for some time. They probably made an entry, sussed out how they were going to get in and then came back the next day.

“So you’ve got somebody bringing them to the scene the day before, you’ve got somebody bringing them to the scene just before the crime itself and then picking them up again. There’s lots of opportunity for evidence on the roof. Then, of course, they jumped down so there would be footwear marks and other opportunities actually in the place itself.

“Even if a car is burnt out you can still get the tyre treads and soil under the wheel arches. Unless they were exceptionally well burnt out there would be some evidence in those cars too.

“Nowadays we would go through the crime itself and look for contact points, places where they might have snagged their jumper in getting down into the warehouse.

“They’ve got to climb up onto the roof for a start, they’ve got to stay there for a bit, they’ve got to make a little hide there I’d guess. All those places are contact points and that’s where we would target our forensic recovery, nowadays anyway, and probably they should have done that in 1998 but they might not have done in Scotland.

“I think round about that time something called low copy number DNA, often called touch DNA, was just coming in. That’s a sort of DNA which is far more sensitive. You don’t actually need blood or a hair root or large quantities of saliva to get that.

“Nowadays we’d be looking at those contact points on the roof and how they got in and things they’d touched or even the people. They may have smacked somebody. If they did there would be DNA transferred both ways if they didn’t have gloves on. If they did had gloves on then the DNA from the person they’d hit would be transferred back to the glove.

“Again, if the gloves were chucked in the bottom of the car, the inside of the glove would have DNA from the person who’d worn it, and the outside of the glove would have DNA from the person who was assaulted.”

Prof Barclay said cold case reviews of historic crimes where evidence is re-examined to determine if further scientific analysis is necessary can often uncover new leads.

He said: “If there was a cold case analysis and you could retrieve the items I still think it might well be detected today.

“I would think there would be things you could now get low copy number DNA and fibre transfers from. Fibre transfers are not going to be very useful now because they’ve gone, the clothing is gone and the people have gone, but DNA would be and fingerprints would be.

“There are possibilities of catching the people, depending on if they’ve still got all the physical items and so on. It’s the sort of crime where, no matter how much care they take, there are contact points which they have inevitably snagged their jumper on or they may have worn gloves then thrown them away.

“In those days people didn’t realise that even if you threw your gloves away your DNA was left on the inside of the glove.”

Professor Barclay also discussed what would have happened to the money stolen.

He said: “Either they would have had all the numbers because the money had come from a bank to be distributed by Securitas, if that’s the case the people who stole the money would have to fence it and probably sell it to somebody for 20% and that money would then be recycled through race courses and gambling clubs and things like that.

“If it was used notes you can just spend them.”