£1.1m plans to create new accommodation at Aberdeen community

A community for people with learning difficulties in Aberdeen is spending £1.1 million on building new accommodation.

Newton Dee Camphill Community is home for up to 93 adults with varying special needs, letting them live semi-independently.

An almost self-sustaining place, those with learning difficulties get the chance to do work and have opportunities for personal development.

On location there are two farms, metal and wood workshops, a cafe and a bakery.

Now it has applied for a building warrant to change an out-of-date former store into residential accommodation for 10 people.

The new development will be completely accessible and environmentally-friendly.

Jacob Vollrath, a co-worker at Newton Dee, revealed the construction is part of a 20-year plan to renovate and revitalise the Camphill campus.

He said: “The site already exists and the old building is being knocked down as it is not particularly nice looking and has been used for various things, like a store, temporary accommodation and our office.

“It is in an ideal location as it is right in the middle of our community so it will have easy access to the store and community centre.

“The new accommodation will be fully accessible, which means older people with mobility issues can move in.

“We have been in the process of developing properties and space in Newton Dee, as a lot of the place was built in the 70s, so we are aiming to upgrade and improve the infrastructure.”

The new build will include 10 bedrooms, including ground floor ones for those with learning difficulties and five on the first floor for a co-working family and their children.

Construction is due to start in spring and it is hoped it will be up and ready to go within a year.

Newton Dee Camphill Community is also looking for donations to help support its work and information can be found at newtondee.co.uk