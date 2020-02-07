£1.1 million funding granted to Aberdeen University for prostate cancer treatment

A new treatment for advanced prostate cancer which is being developed by an Aberdeen scientist has received major funding.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) awarded £1.1 million to the project, which is being led by Professor Iain McEwan of Aberdeen University, in partnership with medicinal chemists at Strathclyde University and the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The project is exploring new ways to attack treatment-resistant cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK.