North-east woman to take on Kiltwalk for spina bifida charity

A north-east woman will be walking in her kilt to raise money for a charity supporting her nephew.

Lisa Fowlie, 41, will be taking on the 26-mile Mighty Stride at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise cash for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

Her eight-year-old nephew Irving was born with spina bifida.

Lisa, who is from Balmedie, said: “Irving is an inspiration to our family. He doesn’t let his condition hold him back in any way. He’s a typical young boy who wants to be in the thick of everything.

“As well as playing rugby with his older brother, he has recently taken up horse riding.

“He has a custom-made saddle to give him extra support which has really boosted his confidence.

“I can’t think of any challenge too big for Irving and seeing his determination has inspired me to take on this year’s Kiltwalk.”

Irving, who lives in Orkney, attends regular meet-ups with SBH Scotland support workers in Aberdeen.

SBH Scotland supports over 250 people in Aberdeen and in Aberdeenshire. Lisa has already raised over £1,900 for the charity.

