Students snap up chance to have work displayed at Aberdeen airport

A group of photography students have been given the chance to display their work at Aberdeen International Airport.

Students from North East Scotland College were tasked with photographing the north-east’s “hidden gems” to inspire tourism.

They could also submit work displaying creative ways of capturing the harbour to feature as the cover of the Aberdeen Harbour Board Review document.

The winning pictures, selected from hundreds of entries, are part of a new exhibition near baggage reclaim.

Chris Bain, external relations director at Aberdeen Harbour, helped to select this year’s winners from a pool of around 450 entries.

He said: “We are delighted that the competition has proved to be so popular. It really seems to have captured the imagination of the students.

“The quality of the work has remained incredibly high across the three years – and this year has proved to be no exception.

“A special thanks goes to our guest judges this year. Their contribution is greatly appreciated.”

College lecturer Steve Smith said: “We are hugely grateful to the Harbour Board for their investment in this project and for giving our students such a fantastic platform to showcase their work.”