North-east residents to look at storm relief options

A volunteer group set up to help people in an emergency has welcomed a public consultation to alleviate flooding in their community.

Residents in Inverurie and Port Elphinstone are to have their say on a flood scheme appraisal study next month.

Aberdeenshire Council appointed Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting to carry out the report for the area.

The firms will also be looking at flood studies for Ellon and Insch, with a focus on the flooding caused by Storm Frank in 2016.

Community leaders in Inverurie have called on residents to share their knowledge with consultants.

Members of the public have been invited along to the public consultation taking place on February 14 at Inverurie Academy from 7 until 9pm.

Councillor Neil Baillie, who is part of the Garioch Resilience Group, said: “We don’t know any of the points the public consultation might bring up at the meeting or how many options there might be.

“After Storm Frank, anything that can stop us getting into that situation again is welcomed.

“The consultants have been working hard to get this information together and are at a point they can put in some realistic approaches to see how flooding could be mitigated.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cllr Baillie added: “The Garioch Resilience Group is based on volunteers in the community for how best we could respond to an emergency.

“We work alongside the local authority and the emergency services.

“Any aspect of this consultation that looks into flood improvement for our rivers or coastlines, and can mitigate flooding in the future, would be welcomed in the community.”

Councillor Judy Whyte, who represents Inverurie and District, said: “Specialist consultants appointed by Aberdeenshire Council are holding a series of public consultation events.

“They will gather data for a flood appraisal study to identify options for a plan to manage flood risk.

She added: “It is important the consultants receive as much local knowledge as possible, particularly from those who were affected by the extreme flooding we experienced in Inverurie and Port Elphinstone in 2016.

“I’d encourage anyone with an interest to attend and input to the process.”