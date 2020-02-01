Commuters could get boost if plans for car park next to rail station are approved by Aberdeen planners

Plans to turn a vacant patch of land next to Dyce Railway Station into a new car park have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

The plot of land on Farburn Terrace has lain vacant for several years, and has been used as an unofficial car park by numerous vehicles over that period.

Now, a planning application has been submitted to the council by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design Ltd on behalf of applicants Fleet Investments Ltd.

The site is split into two sections, one lower and one higher, which would be sectioned off from each other with new landscaping under the proposals.

According to drawings, there would be 116 spaces in the upper site, including six disabled spaces, and 49 spaces on the lower side, with three disabled spaces.

The site is connected to Dyce Railway Station via a footpath, and it is anticipated the car park may be used by those visiting the station, including cars that are left by offshore workers for several weeks.

A statement submitted alongside the application states: “The proposal has developed from the applicant’s desire to achieve best use of the ground area without any ground contouring and maximising the number of parking spaces.

“The most important feature in the consideration of the proposal was how the proposed temporary use of the site could maximise its usage while ensuring that it could be removed easily and economically should market conditions change.

“Given the surrounding uses, hotel and car parks to the south, industrial units and car parking to the west and residential to the north, it was considered a good use of vacant land.”