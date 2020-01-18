Councillor calling for north-east charities to get involved

Nominations are now open for the Scottish Charity of the Year awards, with a north-east MP urging constituents to get involved.

Banff and Buchan representative David Duguid wants to find an organisation to represent the area at the event.

MPs across the country are asked to nominate one contender from their constituency by January 31.

Mr Duguid said: “I have a few ideas of my own but I want this nomination to truly reflect the views of my constituents.

“That’s why I have asked local people to put forward a charity or an individual who does charity work that deserves recognition.

“Anyone wishing to do so should provide a brief description of why the charity or person concerned is worthy of consideration for these national awards.

“There are so many people who do fantastic, selfless work in our communities. They deserve to be recognised for that effort.”

There are eight categories in which a charity can be nominated, including campaigns, individuals and communities.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh in June.

Suggestions should be made by email to david.duguid.mp@parliament.uk