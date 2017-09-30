Lifting fishing restrictions could stop more North-east jobs going, says report

Councillors could join calls for fishing restrictions to be lifted in the North-east in a bid to curb job losses.

Current restrictions are designed to ensure UK workers benefit from North Sea fishing, but they could be lifted as they are leading to a shortage of fish supply in the North-east.

Under the rules, vessels must land at least half of their pelagic species – fish that swim closer to the surface than other types – in the UK to get a licence.

Many boats land more than half of their catches in Norway and other parts of Europe, so cannot land in the UK.

A new report claims this has led to supply shortages in four fish processing plants in Aberdeenshire, leading to job losses.

Around 3,000 jobs in the North-east are dependent on this kind of fishing, the report said.

The Scottish Government is consulting on whether to ease the restrictions.

Aberdeenshire Council’s fisheries and working group will meet on Wednesday to decide how it should respond to the consultation.

The group will be asked if it wants to send a letter to Holyrood, which reads: “The annual value of pelagic landings by Scottish registered vessels is usually in excess of £200 million.

“Landings value is clearly the most economically significant of the measures under the current arrangements.

“Logically therefore, it is the most appropriate link by which domestic economic activity can be maximised.”

Under plans, vessels would be allowed to land catches in Scotland, while still landing up to 70% of their catches abroad until the end of 2019.

The international landing limit would be gradually raised, resting at 55% in 2020.

The letter adds: “The proposed transition appears fair and equitable and will enable the pelagic processing sector to adapt to higher levels of raw material and re-establish markets, which may have been lost due to lack of supply. Recent job losses indicate the current level of landings is insufficient.

“A transition to a minimum figure of 55% will still allow significant landings of pelagic species to overseas ports by those vessels choosing to do so.”