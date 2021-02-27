Lidl recalls mince product over fears it may contain pieces of plastic

Budget supermarket Lidl has issued an urgent recall over concerns one of its meat products may contain pieces of plastic.

Packs of the supermarket’s Birchwood Beef and Pork Mince have been recalled, with customers advised not to eat it.

The affected product comes in 750g packs and has the use-by date of March 1.

In a statement, issued through the Food Standard’s Agency, Lidl said: “If you have bought the above-mentioned product with the affected Use

By Date, we advise you not to eat this.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk including a photo of the affected product and Use By Date.

“The Customer Services team will process this refund via letter. No other Use By Dates of this product in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.”