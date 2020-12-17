Lidl recall popular chicken products after discovering some contain salmonella

Budget supermarket Lidl has recalled two of its popular chicken products over fears they may make customers sick.

The Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops have both been recalled by the supermarket.

It comes as some products in a batch were found to be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The specific products being recalled are;

Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets – pack size: 450g – Best before: End February 2022

Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops – pack size: 210g – Best before: February 5, 2022.

A statement from Lidl said: “If you have bought the above products, we advise you not to eat them. Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl store you can return the item to the store for a full refund.”

The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) who issued the recall, has the following advice for customers.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“Alternatively, dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk, including a photo of the affected product with Best Before Date and Lot Code. The team will process this refund via letter.”