Leading care home operators insist sector’s voice ‘must be heard’ at national Covid inquiry

Leading care home operators in Scotland have joined forces to ensure the experiences of residents and staff during the pandemic are taken into account.

Independent Care Homes Scotland (ICHS) has called for further support from other operators to represent the sector in the forthcoming national public inquiry.

The inquiry, which was open to the public until September 30, will scrutinise decisions that were taken over the course of the crisis, with the aim of learning lessons for any future pandemics.

ICHS, which already comprises of 13 operators, and between them, employ almost 10,000 staff across 155 homes, has insisted it’s “imperative” that the industry is given a “meaningful and prominent” voice.

‘Residents and their families have paid a terrible price during this pandemic’

One of the founding members, Renaissance Care chairman Robert Kilgour, said the group was committed to playing a full and constructive part in what is expected to be the largest inquiry of its kind in Scotland.

He said: “Residents and their families, as well as our selfless and hard-working team members, have paid a terrible price during this pandemic, with enormous numbers of deaths amidst the most sustained, high-pressure environment our sector has ever seen.

“It is absolutely imperative that the direct experiences of those in the care sector are given a meaningful and prominent voice within the inquiry.

“And given that 75% of elderly care homes in Scotland are operated by independent providers, it is vital that we are at the core of these conversations.”

Probe launched to recognise the ‘pain and damage’

The First Minister announced the decision to hold a public inquiry at the end of the year shortly after bereaved families met her deputy, John Swinney, to push the case for answers.

At a Covid briefing on August 21, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I do believe a full public inquiry has an extremely important role to play both in scrutinising the decisions we took and continue to take in the course of the pandemic.”

However, Ms Sturgeon’s political opponents accused her of delaying a quick start by announcing a consultation first, instead of launching the probe immediately.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney insisted in response that the government has been committed to inquiry since the early days of the pandemic, saying: “We will continue to listen to those affected by Covid-19, including bereaved families, on what they wish the public inquiry to focus on.”

Formal submission highlights key areas to be addressed by government

ICHS has already made a formal submission suggesting key areas the inquiry should cover, based on direct experience on the frontline during the Covid pandemic.

It aims to form a distinct voice for the independent care home sector, and ensuring that the interests, concerns and experiences of residents, families and employees are fully represented.

Mr Kilgour, who runs 15 homes across Scotland including seven in the north and north-east, added the government must address a range of issues that have had “devastating consequences”.

It is of utmost importance that the care sector is not lined up as a scapegoat for things that went wrong.” – Robert Kilgour

These include the decision to discharge untested hospital patients into care homes, the lack of PPE, testing and equipment, as well as the frequently varying advice, employment laws and procedures.

He said: “It is of utmost importance that the care sector is not lined up as a scapegoat for things that went wrong during the Covid outbreak in Scotland. It is imperative that the inquiry takes substantial evidence from those on the frontline.

“Only then will we be able to ensure it fulfils its remit of ‘establishing any lessons to be learned from what has happened,’ for the sake of future and current residents, as well as those who have made their careers in the sector.”