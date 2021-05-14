Kevin Guthrie: Shamed Fantastic Beasts star jailed for sexual assault

Shamed Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie, who sexually assaulted a vulnerable actress, has been jailed for three years.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Sunshine on Leith star, 33, took advantage of the 29-year-old woman, who had appeared unwell after a night out.

The assault happened at the flat of fellow actor Scott Reid – Methadone Mick in BBC’s Still Game – between September 30 and October 1 2017.

Guthrie had insisted he had only “helped” the woman that night but his DNA was found on the inside of her underwear.

The predator was found guilty of sexual assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court after denying the charge.

Guthrie, of the city’s Yorkhill, appeared at court backed by a crowd of supporters.

He showed no emotion as he was locked up and put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “You had an educational background and worked extremely hard to get a part in acting in acclaimed films.

“The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences and those who do should suffer serious consequences.

“The offence you have been convicted caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case.

“You committed this crime in a position of trust.

“She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night.

“The other man was urgently getting medical assistance and you were left in the room with her when she was not able to look after herself.

“The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.”

Assaulted woman while she was ill

The trial was told the woman had been due to meet Guthrie and Scott at a bar on the night of the alleged attack.

Scott received a call from a taxi driver to collect her as she appeared ill.

He and Guthrie helped the woman into the flat in Glasgow’s Kelvindale and put her on a bed.

Scott called NHS 24, leaving Guthrie in the room “to make sure she was OK”.

The woman was groped by Guthrie before he performed a sex act on her.

Guthrie starred as Abernathy in the Harry Potter franchise film Fantastic Beasts.

He also featured in Netflix series The English Game and Arctic horror series The Terror.

He carried out a further two sexual acts and kissed her on the mouth.

He stopped when Scott came into the room.

His victim said she had “frozen” and could not say anything.

‘Immense’ cost to career

Gordon Jackson QC, defending, told the sentencing that Guthrie maintains his innocence.

The lawyer added: “If ever there was a case where something appears out of character it is this.

“This was a man who knows success, things can go to your head but he has been a decent, composed individual.

“The price he will pay will be with his own career is immense.

“He wasn’t a jobbing actor, he was doing well.

“No disrespect but no matter what you do to him, this will have an effect on his future and career.”

The Sun reported the BBC has removed programmes featuring shamed Guthrie from its iPlayer service.