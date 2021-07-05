Judy Murray launches online programme to help young people learn to play tennis at home

Young aspiring tennis players will have the opportunity to master their skills in the comfort of their own homes this summer.

World-class tennis coach Judy Murray has partnered with Education Scotland to a create an online programme with skill-building challenges and games for children.

Tennis at Home will offer a series of fun activities from which youngsters can develop the basic skills of the sport and improve their physical and mental well-being.

The content has been designed to fit whatever space is available – garden, park, playground, gym or a pitch – making tennis and other physical activities accessible to all.

Using a range of simple equipment, the resource can be adapted depending on age and stage, as well as the skill development needs of young people.

Inspiring a new generation of talents

Ms Murray, who has more than 30 years of experience in teaching tennis, said the programme aims to get more people involved in the sport.

She said: “I want to open tennis up to many more young people and I’m a big believer in learning through play.

“I’ve created a series of fun skill-building challenges and games using basic playthings and household items which can be used in whatever indoor or outdoor space is available.

“There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy and the activities will develop confidence and understanding as well as the basic physical skills that underpin all sports.”

Education Scotland chief-executive and HM chief-inspector of education Gayle Gorman hopes the programme would also be an inspiration for young people.

He said: “We were delighted to work with Judy to create this amazing resource for Scotland’s parents, carers, practitioners and learners.

“We could not have asked for a better expert to teach and encourage our young people to pick up a ball or a tennis racquet.

“Judy’s exceptional coaching skills and wealth of experience will hopefully inspire a new generation of young people to develop new talents – both physical and mental – and fall in love with tennis.”

Tennis at Home is available for everybody across the country and can be accessed on Education Scotland’s webpage.