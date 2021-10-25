Johnstone Cruden: Banff Academy teacher from Fraserburgh dies aged 90

A ‘great man’ with a ‘heart of gold’, Johnstone Cruden, former Banff Academy technical teacher has died aged 90.

Born in Fraserburgh on January 24, 1931, he was the only son of James and Margaret (nee Johnstone), though he did have a younger sister, Jean.

War-torn family

His dad worked as a gardener and his mum was a cook.

However, when Jo was just eight years old his father was called up to serve in the Gordon Highlanders (British Expeditionary Force) in France.

He was captured on retreat to Dunkirk and became a prisoner of war.

Not repatriated until November 1945, Jo became the man of the house before his age reached double digits.

Leaving school

Jo was educated at Fetterangus Primary School, then Mintlaw Junior Secondary School.

He also worked on his grandmother’s Oldmeldrum farm most weekends.

On leaving school he became an apprentice joiner with Coutts and Fraser in Aberdeen.

And so between this and farm experience, foundations were laid for a future combining practical skill with intelligence and hard work.

Getting to work and back – on a hand-built racing bike – would also stoke an early passion for cycling.

“My dad took bike trips with friends around the North of Scotland.

“He was essentially following the NC500 before such a thing existed!” said John Cruden.

Love and marriage

In 1951, after he completed his apprenticeship, Jo was called up for two years’ National Service. But it wasn’t great timing.

For a love of big band music had taken him to a Mintlaw dance – and into the company of Gladys Wood.

Enamoured with his New Pitsligo girl from the get-go, the young couple wed on Christmas Eve 1952.

The ceremony took place during a 48-hour break in his initial training and just before Jo was deployed to Hong Kong to serve in the Military Police.

Teacher training in Aberdeen

Army life suited Jo.

So much so that on finishing his service he was asked to apply for officer training at Sandhurst.

But the promise of a life – and his new bride – in Aberdeen was much more appealing.

They settled in Summer Street and Jo resumed work with Coutts and Fraser.

However, as much as he enjoyed his job he hadn’t found his true vocation.

That is until he embarked on teacher training at Hilton College.

The opportunity not only introduced him to playing cricket, basketball and volleyball for the college – he also became a dad.

John, was born in May, 1954 and Gary in May, 1958.

New life further north

After Jo graduated the family moved to Whitehills in Banffshire where he got his first teaching job at the Junior Secondary School.

He was actively involved in the school’s football team and sports department and with the boys also in school, Gladys began nursing at Ladysbridge Hospital.

By 1965 Jo was offered a teaching position at Banff Academy.

The move meant he could enlist the help of his father, sons and friends to help build their family home in Whinhill Road.

Banff Academy

For more than 30 years he remained a much-loved and highly respected technical teacher at Banff Academy.

He would later also became principal teacher of guidance.

Following his death tributes have been paid from former friends and pupils.

With some coming from multiple generations of the same family.

One such message read: “Jo was a great teacher, sincere, and with a lovely personality.”

Another said: “Jo was a big guy and projected a tough image, but underneath there was a heart of gold.”

Inspiring others

During his time at Banff academy Jo helped with the football teams and, with colleagues, helped set up the Hillwalking Club.

Running for many years, the club organised climbing trips to the Cairngorms and north-west Highlands.

Some of the cards sent to the family mentioned the times Jo took pupils to outdoor centres in Tomintoul and Elphin.

He was also a Banff Teachers’ Union rep.

Jo’s technical abilities and ability to inspire others also impacted his own family.

In the 1970s Gladys retrained as a primary teacher and both sons attended Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee, becoming architects.

Retirement

Jo and Gladys both retired in the 1990s just in time to enjoy their grandchildren.

Lindsey and Graeme joined their grandparents on caravanning holidays, at home and away.

Sadly in 2011 following a decline in health due to dementia, Gladys passed away in Banff Care Home.

It would be the same home where Jo would also spend his final days.

“Our father’s final months were made comfortable thanks to the great assistance given to him.

“The sheltered housing complex where he had lived, then the care home, medical practice and the pharmacy all helped,” added Gary and John.

Like his wife, Jo’s life was celebrated at a humanist service at Moray Crematorium.

The couple are now laid to rest together in New Pitsligo Kirkyard.

Touching tributes

John added: “We have been incredibly touched by the tributes and messages following my father’s death.

“His funeral was attended by former pupils from 40 and 50 years ago.

“Even his last remaining classmate from Hilton College from the early 1950s came along.

“It meant such a lot. He was a great man – and it’s touching to see how many others felt the same.”

Jo is survived by his sons Gary and John, their wives Christine and Lesley, his grandchildren Lindsey and Graeme, and great-grandchildren, Charis and Jessie.

