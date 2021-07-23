Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Business

John Lawrie wins metal recycling business of the year award

By Kelly Wilson
23/07/2021, 6:00 am
Ray Grant, John Lawrie environmental consultant, who collected the award.
Decommissioning and metal recycling firm John Lawrie Metals has picked up a prestigious award.

It has been named Metal Recycling Business of the Year at the 2021 awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

The awards are held to promote the efforts of all businesses in the recycling, reuse and waste reduction sector.

John Lawrie, the metal recycling, steel tubulars and decommissioning company which was founded in Aberdeen in the 1930s, was recognised for its service in a consistent and thorough way for its customers.

Dave Weston, John Lawrie managing director, said: “This is a very proud moment for John Lawrie.

“It is wonderful to be recognised by our fellow peers within the industry for the work we are doing.

Dave Weston, John Lawrie managing director

Dave Weston, John Lawrie managing director

“We are lucky to have such a dedicated and hard-working team who are always willing to go above and beyond to keep the business moving forward.

“Driving a circular economy is what our business has been built on so to know that what we are doing has been recognised and is appreciated is a great result.”

Always looking for ways to improve the business

The award was collected on behalf of the company by environmental consultant Ray Grant at the event in London.

He said: “What a fantastic event, it was great to be a part of it and even better for John Lawrie to win.

“The team work so hard to make sure the business is run as efficiently as possible and are always on the look out for innovative ways to reuse and repurpose the material we receive into our yards.

“It’s recognition well deserved in my eyes.”

With an aim of zero to landfill, John Lawrie Metals handles around 200,000 tonnes of metal annually.

John Lawrie employs around 90 people across its operations in the UK, USA and Europe.