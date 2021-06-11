Show Links
Jason Leitch says ‘we’ll shift into backwards gear’ if Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone sparks Covid surge

By Donna MacAllister
11/06/2021, 9:51 am Updated: 11/06/2021, 10:01 am
National clinical director Jason Leitch.

The Euros fan zone in Glasgow will be pulled if Covid cases surge, Scotland’s national clinical director has vowed.

A total of 6,000 people will gather at Glasgow Green during the tournament, raising concerns that numbers will increase.

Questions have also been asked why fans are allowed to gather but school sports days are off limits.

Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, insisted a “test” event of some sort needed to be held but confirmed it would be stopped if there is a surge in cases.

