James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish actor and James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died at age 90.

Thomas Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930.

Connery was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film, starring in seven Bond films.

To many, he defined the iconic Bond character and landed an Oscar in 1988, when he was awarded the best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August.